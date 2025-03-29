Jameson Taillon News: Hit hard in Friday's loss

Taillon (0-1) took the loss Friday, giving up six runs on nine hits over 4.1 innings as the Cubs fell 8-1 to the Diamondbacks. He struck out one without walking a batter.

Six of the nine hits off the right-hander went for extra bases, including a pair of homers by Eugenio Suarez. Taillon left the mound after 80 pitches (53 strikes), and his 2025 campaign is off to a much bumpier start than his 2024 season -- he allowed three earned runs total over his first four outings last year. Taillon will look to bounce back in his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week against the Athletics.