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Jameson Taillon News: Homers costly in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Taillon (0-1) was saddled with the loss Monday against the Rays, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four in six innings of work.

Taillon had trouble keeping the ball in the yard Monday, making two costly mistakes that accounted for all three of the earned runs he surrendered. The 34-year-old had a solid outing otherwise as he worked through six innings and kept the Cubs in the game. His season-long ERA now sits at 2.53 through two starts with his next scheduled start set for Sunday against the Pirates.

Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs
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