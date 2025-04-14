Jameson Taillon News: Let down by bullpen Monday

Taillon pitched 5.1 innings against the Padres on Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four batters in a no-decision.

Taillon served up a solo homer to Fernando Tatis in the third inning but carried a 3-1 lead into the sixth. He was pulled with one out in that frame after issuing a walk to Manny Machado, and the Cubs' bullpen subsequently allowed four straight batters to reach base as San Diego tied the score. Despite the disappointing ending, it was still a promising outing for Taillon, who logged his third straight start of three or fewer runs. His ERA on the season still stands at a middling 5.40, but that's largely due to a six-run, 4.1-inning disaster in his season debut against Arizona on March 28.