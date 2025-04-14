Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jameson Taillon headshot

Jameson Taillon News: Let down by bullpen Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Taillon pitched 5.1 innings against the Padres on Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four batters in a no-decision.

Taillon served up a solo homer to Fernando Tatis in the third inning but carried a 3-1 lead into the sixth. He was pulled with one out in that frame after issuing a walk to Manny Machado, and the Cubs' bullpen subsequently allowed four straight batters to reach base as San Diego tied the score. Despite the disappointing ending, it was still a promising outing for Taillon, who logged his third straight start of three or fewer runs. His ERA on the season still stands at a middling 5.40, but that's largely due to a six-run, 4.1-inning disaster in his season debut against Arizona on March 28.

Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now