Jameson Taillon News: Serves up two more homers

Taillon took a no-decision Wednesday against the Pirates, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out four.

Although Taillon got enough run support to keep him out of the loss column, he wasn't particularly effective on the bump Wednesday. The 34-year-old right-hander continues to get stung by the long ball on a regular basis, serving up multiple home runs six times already this year and at least one homer in nine of his 11 starts. Having given up at least four runs in three straight outings, Taillon will be tough to trust when he takes a 5.37 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 51:20 K:BB over 60.1 innings into his next scheduled start against the Athletics.