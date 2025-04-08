Jameson Taillon News: Settles in for quality start

Taillon didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rangers after allowing three runs on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out six.

After allowing Jonah Heim to plate a pair of runs on a single in the second inning, Taillon served up a solo homer to Wyatt Langford in the third frame. Despite the early struggles, the veteran right-hander settled in to throw three scoreless innings thereafter to register a quality start and was in line for the win before the Cubs relinquished a 6-3 lead in the eighth. Taillon will take a 6.06 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB over 16.1 innings (three starts) into a tougher matchup in San Diego for his next scheduled start, which is tentatively set for early next week.