Jameson Taillon News: Spring struggles continue
Taillon allowed six runs on five hits and two walks across 2.1 innings in Monday's Cactus League game against the Reds. He struck out two.
It's been a rough spring so far for Taillon, as he's sitting with a 19.50 ERA through three Cactus League outings. The veteran righty has been tagged for six home runs already in only six innings of work. Taillon saw his HR/9 increase from 1.1 in 2024 to 1.7 last year, which was the worst mark of his MLB career. While he still managed a strong 3.68 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 129.2 regular-season innings, Taillon could struggle to replicate those results in 2026 if he continues to serve up long balls at an elevated rate.
