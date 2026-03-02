Jameson Taillon headshot

Jameson Taillon News: Spring struggles continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 6:07pm

Taillon allowed six runs on five hits and two walks across 2.1 innings in Monday's Cactus League game against the Reds. He struck out two.

It's been a rough spring so far for Taillon, as he's sitting with a 19.50 ERA through three Cactus League outings. The veteran righty has been tagged for six home runs already in only six innings of work. Taillon saw his HR/9 increase from 1.1 in 2024 to 1.7 last year, which was the worst mark of his MLB career. While he still managed a strong 3.68 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 129.2 regular-season innings, Taillon could struggle to replicate those results in 2026 if he continues to serve up long balls at an elevated rate.

Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
