Jameson Taillon News: Struggles in spring debut
Taillon allowed four runs on four hits and a walk across 1.2 innings of work in Friday's Cactus League game against the White Sox. He struck out one.
Making his spring training debut, Taillon allowed a pair of home runs and only recorded five outs while tossing 34 pitches. Fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much about spring results for the veteran, as he should be able to round into form once the regular season begins and offer up fairly steady performance. However, health is worth monitoring with Taillon, as he made a few trips to the injured list in 2025 and only logged 129.2 regular-season innings, his fewest in a season since 2019.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jameson Taillon See More
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams11 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 8136 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, October 8136 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, October 8136 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026138 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jameson Taillon See More