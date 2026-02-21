Jameson Taillon headshot

Jameson Taillon News: Struggles in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Taillon allowed four runs on four hits and a walk across 1.2 innings of work in Friday's Cactus League game against the White Sox. He struck out one.

Making his spring training debut, Taillon allowed a pair of home runs and only recorded five outs while tossing 34 pitches. Fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much about spring results for the veteran, as he should be able to round into form once the regular season begins and offer up fairly steady performance. However, health is worth monitoring with Taillon, as he made a few trips to the injured list in 2025 and only logged 129.2 regular-season innings, his fewest in a season since 2019.

Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jameson Taillon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jameson Taillon See More
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
11 days ago
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 8
MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
136 days ago
Top MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, October 8
MLB
Top MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, October 8
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
136 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, October 8
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, October 8
Author Image
Dan Marcus
136 days ago
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
MLB
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
Author Image
James Anderson
138 days ago