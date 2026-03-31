Jameson Taillon News: Struggles with walks in first start
Taillon did not factor into Tuesday's decision against the Angels. He pitched 4.2 shutout innings, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out three.
Making his first start of the season, Taillon threw 85 pitches and uncharacteristically struggled with walks after walking just 1.87 batters per nine innings during the 2025 campaign. Taillon's fastball velocity was also down at 90.8 mph after averaging 92.3 mph last season. Taillon's next start is lined up for Monday in Tampa Bay.
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