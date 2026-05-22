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Jameson Taillon News: Stuck with third straight loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2026 at 6:58pm

Taillon (2-4) took the loss Friday as the Cubs fell 4-2 to the Astros, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Only one of the hits off Taillon went for extra bases, but it was a solo shot by Christian Vazquez in the third inning. It was the MLB-leading 17th homer served up by the veteran righty, and Friday's outing was the first time Taillon has failed to last at least five innings since his first start of the season March 31. He's lost three straight starts, and Taillon will carry a 5.20 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 47:18 K:BB through 55.1 innings into his next trip to the mound, which is set to come on the road next week in Pittsburgh.

Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs
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