Jameson Taillon headshot

Jameson Taillon News: Takes loss despite quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Taillon (2-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Athletics, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over 6.1 innings.

Taillon turned in a respectable outing, but Chicago's offense provided little support as the right-hander dropped to 0-4 over his last six starts and remained without a win since April 29. The biggest issue once again was the long ball, as the veteran surrendered a solo homer to Nick Kurtz in the third inning and now leads the majors with 20 home runs allowed this season. Taillon currently owns the fourth-highest qualified ERA in MLB at 5.13 and his 6.58 FIP is even more alarming, sitting 1.14 points higher than the next closest qualified pitcher. He will seek to build off Tuesday's successes in his next start, scheduled against San Francisco next.

Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jameson Taillon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jameson Taillon See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago