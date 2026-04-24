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Jameson Taillon News: Takes no-decision Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Taillon allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Taillon gave up a three-run home run to Will Smith in the third inning, which was the bulk of the damage. This was the third time in five outings Taillon has surrendered at least four runs, and it's also the third time he's walked at least three batters. The veteran right-hander now has a 4.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB across 27.2 innings this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the Padres.

Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs
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