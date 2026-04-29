Jameson Taillon News: Tosses seven innings in win

Taillon (2-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Padres, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings.

Taillon looked dominant early, retiring the first 14 batters he faced before running into trouble in the fifth inning. The right-hander surrendered a solo homer to Miguel Andujar and a two-run shot to Nick Castellanos in the inning, continuing a troubling trend with the long ball. Taillon has now allowed at least one homer in five straight starts, including multiple homers in three of those outings. Still, he settled in after the fifth and finished strong with two scoreless innings to secure the win. Taillon now owns a 4.41 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB across 34.2 innings and is slated to face Cincinnati next, a lineup that has struggled offensively this season.