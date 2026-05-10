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Jameson Taillon News: Tough-luck loss Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 10:17pm

Taillon (2-2) took the loss Sunday against the Rangers, allowing one run on four hits and two walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Taillon hardly deserved the loss in a positive showing Sunday, keeping the ball in the yard for the first time since his first start of the season. The 34-year-old right-hander continued to provide the Cubs with length as well, pitching at least five innings in his seventh consecutive outing. Taillon has a quality 3.94 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 40:16 K:BB over 45.2 frames, and he should remain worth streaming in most fantasy formats with a matchup against the White Sox on tap for next weekend.

Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs
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