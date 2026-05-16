Jameson Taillon News: Yields five homers Saturday

Taillon (2-3) took the loss against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing eight runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out two across five innings.

Taillon put the Cubs in an early hole after giving up a three-run homer to Miguel Vargas in the first inning. It was the first of five home runs that the right-hander gave up Saturday, which was one shy of the club record held by Matt Swarmer on June 11, 2022, per Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com. It was the second time this season that Taillon gave up at least six earned runs in a start, and he now has a 4.97 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 42:17 K:BB across 50.2 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the Astros.