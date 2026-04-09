Jancel Villarroel Injury: Delayed start to season

High-A Eugene placed Villarroel on the 7-day injured list April 3 as he recovers from offseason meniscus surgery, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Per Callis, Villarroel will be playing in extended spring training games soon, so he could return in late April or May. The 21-year-old catcher hit .259 with eight home runs and 20 steals in 100 games last year in the lower levels of the Astros system.