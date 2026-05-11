Jancel Villarroel News: Slow start after return

Villarroel (knee) is slashing .067/.176/.067 with a 1:4 BB:K across 17 plate appearances in four outings with High-A Eugene this season.

Villarroel briefly played in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League before joining Eugene, which placed him on the 7-day injured list April 3 following offseason meniscus surgery. The 21-year-old catcher has struggled since moving to High-A, going hitless in his first three appearances before logging a single in Sunday's 13-8 win over Vancouver.