Janson Junk headshot

Janson Junk Injury: Aims for mound work this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Junk (ankle) is aiming to throw off the mound by Wednesday or Thursday, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

Junk suffered a Grade 1 mild right ankle sprain during a drill last week, but he shed his walking boot over the weekend and is nearing a return to the bump. The injury should not prevent Junk from being ready for Opening Day, but it's made his bid for a spot in the Marlins' rotation more difficult.

Janson Junk
Miami Marlins
