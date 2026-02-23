Janson Junk Injury: Aims for mound work this week
Junk (ankle) is aiming to throw off the mound by Wednesday or Thursday, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.
Junk suffered a Grade 1 mild right ankle sprain during a drill last week, but he shed his walking boot over the weekend and is nearing a return to the bump. The injury should not prevent Junk from being ready for Opening Day, but it's made his bid for a spot in the Marlins' rotation more difficult.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janson Junk See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday September 25th151 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week156 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 19157 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Stash as the 2025 Season Winds Down160 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week163 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janson Junk See More