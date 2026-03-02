Janson Junk Injury: Grapefruit debut Saturday
Junk (ankle) will make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Junk has been behind schedule after suffering a Grade 1 mild right ankle sprain early on in camp. He will throw one inning in Saturday's appearance before building up his workload from there. The right-hander is likely ticketed for a long relief role with Miami.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janson Junk See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East7 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday September 25th158 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week163 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 19164 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Stash as the 2025 Season Winds Down167 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janson Junk See More