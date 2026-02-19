Janson Junk headshot

Janson Junk Injury: Has mild ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Junk has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 mild right ankle sprain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Junk suffered the injury during a drill Tuesday. It's unclear when the righty might be ready to pitch in games, but he said Thursday that he's "not concerned that this is gonna be a multi-week thing." While the injury is minor, it will not help Junk's bid for a spot in the Marlins' rotation.

Janson Junk
Miami Marlins
