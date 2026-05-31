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Janson Junk Injury: Not starting, could hit IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 8:03am

Junk is no longer scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Mets and is being evaluated for a potential stint on the injured list, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins haven't provided any details regarding what kind of physical issue Junk is dealing with, but he doesn't look like he'll be available out of the bullpen once opening pitcher John King exits the game. Miami is instead likely to treat the series finale in New York as a bullpen day, with a number of relievers likely to work behind King. Junk has been a staple in the Miami rotation this season, making 11 starts while posting a 3-5 record, 4.80 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 43:13 K:BB in 60 innings.

Janson Junk
Miami Marlins
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