Janson Junk Injury: Set for bullpen session

Junk (ankle) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

It's another box to check for Junk, who is working his way back from a Grade 1 mild right ankle sprain. He shouldn't be far off from his Grapefruit League debut, barring any setbacks. Junk is in the running for a spot in the Marlins' rotation, but a long relief role is likelier.