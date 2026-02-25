Janson Junk Injury: Set for bullpen session
Junk (ankle) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.
It's another box to check for Junk, who is working his way back from a Grade 1 mild right ankle sprain. He shouldn't be far off from his Grapefruit League debut, barring any setbacks. Junk is in the running for a spot in the Marlins' rotation, but a long relief role is likelier.
