Janson Junk Injury: Sheds walking boot
Junk (ankle) played catch Saturday without a boot, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Junk began wearing a boot as a precaution after suffering a mild right ankle sprain during a drill Tuesday. Now that he's resumed throwing, he could also soon be cleared to appear in Grapefruit League games, though the Marlins have yet to confirm when that will happen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janson Junk See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday September 25th149 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week154 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 19155 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Stash as the 2025 Season Winds Down158 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week161 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janson Junk See More