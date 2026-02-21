Janson Junk headshot

Janson Junk Injury: Sheds walking boot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Junk (ankle) played catch Saturday without a boot, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Junk began wearing a boot as a precaution after suffering a mild right ankle sprain during a drill Tuesday. Now that he's resumed throwing, he could also soon be cleared to appear in Grapefruit League games, though the Marlins have yet to confirm when that will happen.

Janson Junk
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janson Junk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janson Junk See More
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday September 25th
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday September 25th
Author Image
Adam Warner
149 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
154 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 19
Author Image
Chris Bennett
155 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as the 2025 Season Winds Down
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as the 2025 Season Winds Down
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
158 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
161 days ago