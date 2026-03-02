Janson Junk headshot

Janson Junk Injury: Spring debut coming Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 8:57am

Junk (ankle) is slated to make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday against the Astros, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Junk has been behind schedule after suffering a Grade 1 mild right ankle sprain early on in camp. He will throw one inning in Saturday's appearance before building up his workload from there. The right-hander is likely ticketed for a long-relief role with Miami.

Janson Junk
Miami Marlins
