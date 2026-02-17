Janson Junk Injury: Wearing boot after rolling ankle
Junk was wearing a boot on his right foot after rolling his ankle Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Initial testing on the ankle was good, and the Marlins are saying the boot is merely precautionary. Junk had been slated for a pitch design session Wednesday, but he'll be evaluated by a doctor that day instead. Consider him day-to-day for now. The 30-year-old is competing for a spot in the Marlins' rotation but could be more likely to fill a long relief role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janson Junk See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday September 25th145 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week150 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 19151 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Stash as the 2025 Season Winds Down154 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week157 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janson Junk See More