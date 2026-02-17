Janson Junk Injury: Wearing boot after rolling ankle

Junk was wearing a boot on his right foot after rolling his ankle Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Initial testing on the ankle was good, and the Marlins are saying the boot is merely precautionary. Junk had been slated for a pitch design session Wednesday, but he'll be evaluated by a doctor that day instead. Consider him day-to-day for now. The 30-year-old is competing for a spot in the Marlins' rotation but could be more likely to fill a long relief role.