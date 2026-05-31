Janson Junk headshot

Janson Junk Injury: Winds up on 15-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 9:55am

The Marlins placed Junk on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right shin inflammation, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Junk becomes the third Miami starter to hit the shelf in less than a month, joining Robby Snelling (elbow) and Eury Perez (hamstring). According to De Nicola, Junk is projected to miss 2-to-3 weeks due to the injury, with a more definitive target date for his return to become more apparent as he moves through his throwing program. As a result of Junk being scratched from his scheduled start Sunday against the Mets, the Marlins will have left-hander John King open the game in what will be a bullpen day for Miami.

Janson Junk
Miami Marlins
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