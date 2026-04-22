Janson Junk News: Blanks Cards in short outing

Junk (1-2) picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over the Cardinals, allowing one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander got a surprisingly early hook after just 56 pitches (38 strikes), but he was due to face the top of the St. Louis order for a third time in the top of the sixth, and manager Clayton McCullough didn't indicate after the game that Junk was dealing with any sort of injury. Junk has given the Marlins at least five innings in four straight outings, but if his usage continues to be this restricted, he'll have a hard time keeping that streak going. He'll take a 3.67 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB through 27 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week against the Dodgers.