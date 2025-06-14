Janson Junk News: Dazzles as primary pitcher

Junk (1-0) picked up the win Saturday, scattering two hits over 5.2 scoreless innings of relief in a 4-3 victory over the Nationals. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The 29-year-old right-hander was the fourth Miami pitcher to take the mound on the afternoon, entering the game with one out and two men on in the third inning, and Junk nearly tossed the equivalent of a quality start as the bulk reliever on just 64 pitches (42 strikes). He retired the first 10 batters he faced and didn't allow a runner to get into scoring position, before handing things off to the high-leverage crew for the ninth inning. Junk has made five appearances this season, all out of the bullpen, and posted an impressive 2.78 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 20:2 K:BB in 22.2 innings. The Marlins are short a starting pitcher at the moment with Ryan Weathers (lat) and Max Meyer (hip) on the IL, and they don't get another off day until June 23, so Junk seems very likely to plug that hole at some point next week, either in a traditional start or as a primary pitcher once again.