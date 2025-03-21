Janson Junk News: Exits Thursday's start early

Junk (back) gave up one run on one hit and two walks over 3.2 innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros before leaving the game accompanied by a trainer. He struck out three.

The 29-year-old right-hander appears to be the next man up in the Marlins' rotation with Ryan Weathers (forearm) set to begin the season on the IL, and Junk got stretched out to 55 pitches (35 strikes) as he prepares for the role. His body may not have been ready for that increased workload, as per Chuck King of MLB.com, back spams forced him from the contest. He doesn't think the issue will linger, however. "Just kind of one of those weird over-extension things, and doing some treatment modalities and stuff, it already feels better," he said after the game. Miami will be Junk's fourth team in five years since making his big-league debut in 2021, and his name accurately reflects the lack of fantasy appeal in his arsenal -- he's got a 6.75 ERA and 34:11 K:BB over 40 career MLB innings.