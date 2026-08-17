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Janson Junk News: Goes five innings in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Junk (6-8) took the loss against Philadelphia on Monday, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two batters over five innings.

Both of the runs Junk allowed came in the third inning, when he walked two batters and yielded three hits. The left-hander was inefficient overall, needing 88 pitches to get through five frames, but he still managed to keep Miami in the contest against All-Star Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez. Junk has given up two or fewer runs in each of his past five starts, posting a strong 2.28 ERA with a 15:6 K:BB over 23.2 innings during that stretch. He's lined up to make his next appearance at home against Washington.

Janson Junk
Miami Marlins
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