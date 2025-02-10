Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Janson Junk headshot

Janson Junk News: Joins club on minor-league pact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Junk signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Monday.

Junk's deal includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where he'll get the chance to compete for a spot in Miami's Opening Day bullpen. The 29-year-old has seen MLB action in each of the last four campaigns, but he hasn't covered more than 17 innings in any of those seasons while bouncing around across five different organizations. Over his 15 career MLB appearances (seven starts) spanning 40 innings, Junk owns a 6.75 ERA and 1.78 WHIP.

Janson Junk
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now