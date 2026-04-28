Janson Junk News: Logs another scoreless outing

Junk (2-2) earned the win over the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing three hits and issuing one walk while striking out four batters over six scoreless innings.

Junk thoroughly handled the Dodgers' talented offense, holding Los Angeles without an extra-base hit. He escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the first inning and then breezed through his remaining five frames, as the Dodgers were unable to get another runner to second base while he was in the game. Junk has won each of his past two starts, tossing a combined 11 scoreless innings during that span. The right-hander's lack of strikeouts (he has just 21 punchouts through 33 frames on the campaign) limits his fantasy appeal, but Junk has otherwise put up good numbers this season, registering a 3.00 ERA and 1.06 WHIP through six starts. He's lined up to next face the Phillies at home.