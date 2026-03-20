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Janson Junk News: Named fifth starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Friday that Junk will be the team's fifth starter, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Junk has officially won the fifth starting spot, beating out Braxton Garrett, who was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday. Junk, now 30 years old, had his first prolonged big-league stint last season, starting in 16 of his 21 appearances with Miami and posting a 4.17 ERA across 110.0 innings. His first regular-season start is scheduled to come against the White Sox.

Janson Junk
Miami Marlins
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