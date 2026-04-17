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Janson Junk News: One poor inning in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Junk did not factor into the decision in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Brewers, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Junk was mostly done in by a three-run fourth inning before allowing another run in the sixth. After opening the season with consecutive two-run efforts, the 30-year-old has now allowed nine runs (seven earned) over his last two outings. He owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB across 22 innings to open the year and lines up for a home matchup against the Cardinals next week.

Janson Junk
Miami Marlins
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