Janson Junk News: Overcomes early struggles Saturday

Junk did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Nationals, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

Junk was tagged for three runs in the first inning but still managed to complete six frames while tying a season high with six strikeouts. The 30-year-old has now yielded three earned runs or more three times while limiting opponents to just five earned runs across his other five outings. He'll carry a 3.25 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB over 44.1 innings into a road matchup against the Rays next weekend.