Janson Junk headshot

Janson Junk News: Roughed up for eight runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Junk (2-5) took the loss Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing eight runs on eight hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Junk poured in 62 of his 88 pitches for strikes Wednesday, but he might have been too aggressive in pounding the zone. The 30-year-old right-hander was tagged for a season-worst eight runs, and he's now served up six home runs over four starts in the month of May after giving up only a pair of homers in his previous six outings. Junk will be trying to keep the ball in the park during his next scheduled appearance in Toronto, where he'll bring a 5.07 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB over 55 innings.

Janson Junk
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janson Junk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janson Junk See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
14 days ago
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
14 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
15 days ago