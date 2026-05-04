Janson Junk News: Sharp again despite loss

Junk (2-3) took the loss Monday against the Phillies, allowing one run on five hits while striking out six over 5.1 innings.

Junk delivered another strong outing but was saddled with the loss, as he allowed the only run of the night -- a Bryce Harper solo homer in the third inning. The right-hander filled the zone effectively, throwing 64 of his 92 pitches for strikes. He has been excellent of late, allowing just one run across his last 16.1 innings, and he's now gone at least five innings in six consecutive starts. Junk owns a 2.82 ERA and 1.04 WHIP so far, though his 27 strikeouts in 38.1 innings highlight a less appealing fantasy profile. He will look to continue his recent success in his next scheduled outing against Washington.