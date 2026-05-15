Janson Junk headshot

Janson Junk News: Struggles in Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Junk (2-4) took the loss against the Rays on Friday, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out four across 5.2 innings.

It was a disastrous outing for Junk, who gave up two runs in three of the first four innings of Friday's game, starting with a two-run homer by Yandy Diaz in the first. The right-hander gave up a solo homer to Cedric Mullins in the sixth before being pulled, and Junk ended his day with season highs in hits, runs and homers allowed. He's allowed 11 earned runs over his last two starts and now sits at a 4.14 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 50 innings this season. Junk is slated to take on Atlanta next week at home.

Janson Junk
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janson Junk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janson Junk See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
9 days ago
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
9 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
10 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 4
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Mike Barner
11 days ago