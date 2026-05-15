Janson Junk News: Struggles in Friday's loss
Junk (2-4) took the loss against the Rays on Friday, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out four across 5.2 innings.
It was a disastrous outing for Junk, who gave up two runs in three of the first four innings of Friday's game, starting with a two-run homer by Yandy Diaz in the first. The right-hander gave up a solo homer to Cedric Mullins in the sixth before being pulled, and Junk ended his day with season highs in hits, runs and homers allowed. He's allowed 11 earned runs over his last two starts and now sits at a 4.14 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 50 innings this season. Junk is slated to take on Atlanta next week at home.
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