Janson Junk News: Stumbles in Detroit

Junk (0-2) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks over five innings as the Marlins were downed 6-1 by the Tigers. He struck out four.

A three-run homer by Riley Greene in the third inning was the big blow off Junk, who tossed 64 of 99 pitches for strikes before exiting. The 30-year-old right-hander has seen an uptick in velocity this season, but so far it hasn't translated into significantly better results. He'll take a 4.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB through 16.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Brewers.