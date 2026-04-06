Janson Junk News: Takes loss despite quality start
Junk (0-1) took the loss Monday against the Reds, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over 7.1 innings.
Junk turned in a strong outing despite being tagged with the loss, keeping Cincinnati hitless into the fourth inning before allowing back-to-back hits that produced the game's first run. The right-hander settled in from there, working three more scoreless frames before Tyler Stephenson led off the eighth with a solo homer that accounted for the final damage. Monday's outing marked the longest of the 30-year-old's career across 38 appearances. While Junk admitted in a postgame interview that he didn't feel he had his best stuff, his ability to compete and navigate deep into the game was an encouraging sign moving forward into his next start, scheduled against Detroit.
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