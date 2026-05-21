Jared Jones Injury: Approaching next rehab start
Jones (elbow) will report to Triple-A Indianapolis to make his fourth rehab start Saturday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Jones will make another rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis in what Pittsburgh hopes is his final appearance before he joins the big-league club. The 24-year-old threw 52 pitches over 4.1 innings during his last outing and should continue building up his workload Saturday. The right-hander will be eligible to come off of the 60-day IL on May 25, with this upcoming start potentially being the last step of his recovery from elbow surgery.
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