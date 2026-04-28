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Jared Jones Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Pirates GM Ben Cherington said that Jones (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Single-A Bradenton, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old has been throwing to live batters for a while and has now been cleared to pitch in games for the first time since undergoing an internal brace procedure to repair the UCL in his right elbow last May. Jones' rehab assignment will be a lengthy one, but he won't be eligible to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list until late May anyway, so there's no rush for him to build up his workload.

Jared Jones
Pittsburgh Pirates
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