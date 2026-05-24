Jared Jones Injury: Closing in on season debut

General manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Jones (elbow) will return to Pittsburgh and throw a bullpen session Tuesday before the Pirates determine whether he'll return from the 60-day injured list during the upcoming week, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After making his previous two rehab starts at Double-A Altoona, Jones shifted his minor-league assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, when he tossed 76 pitches (47 strikes) while allowing three runs on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts across 4.1 innings. Jones missed all of last season due to a UCL injury in his right elbow that required surgery in May, but he's looked strong across his five rehab starts, logging a 2.89 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB across 18.2 innings. If Jones checks out fine following Tuesday's side session, he could be activated from the IL as soon as Thursday.