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Jared Jones Injury: Fifth rehab start on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 10:44am

Jones (elbow) will head to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday to make the fifth start of his rehab assignment, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After making his last two appearances with Double-A Altoona, Jones will move back to Indianapolis this weekend for the Pirates are hoping is the final rehab outing he'll require before coming off the 60-day injured list. The 24-year-old threw 67 pitches over 4.1 innings during his most recent outing for Altoona on Sunday and should continue building up his workload during his upcoming start with Indianapolis. Assuming the Pirates are comfortable with how Jones' surgically repaired elbow responds following Saturday's start, he could be cleared to make his 2026 debut with the big club as soon as May 28 versus the Cubs or May 29 versus the Twins, both of which would come in Pittsburgh.

Jared Jones
Pittsburgh Pirates
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