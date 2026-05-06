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Jared Jones Injury: Makes second rehab outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 6:23pm

Jones (elbow) allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out two across 3.0 innings and 54 pitches in a rehab outing with Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Jared Greenspan of MLB.com reports.

Jones threw 35 of his pitches for strikes while sitting at 98.8 mph with his fastball. This marked his second rehab outing, and he also managed to increase his pitch count from 41 to 54. Jones is set to make at least a few more starts before being activated, but the final steps of his recovery look to be on track.

Jared Jones
Pittsburgh Pirates
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