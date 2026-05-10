Jared Jones Injury: Set for third start with Double-A

Jones (elbow) will make a third start with Double-A Altoona on Tuesday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Jones will continue his minor-league rehab assignment, looking to build off of the six innings of one-run ball that he's produced while striking out seven batters in his first two outings with Altoona. The 24-year-old is eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list May 25, and it's possible that Tuesday will be his final start with the Double-A squad before taking his rehab to the Triple-A level.