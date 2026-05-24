Jared Jones Injury: Throwing bullpen Tuesday

Jones (elbow) will return to Pittsburgh and throw a bullpen session Tuesday to determine whether he has progressed enough in his recovery to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jones shifted his minor-league rehab assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, when he tossed 76 pitches (47 strikes) while allowing three runs on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts across 4.1 innings. Jones missed all of last season due to a UCL injury in his right elbow that required surgery in May of 2025. Tuesday's bullpen session will give the Pirates a better indication as to whether the 24-year-old right-hander is ready for major-league action.