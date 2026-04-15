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Jared Jones Injury: Throws another live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Jones (elbow) threw a live batting practice Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Pitching coach Bill Murphy reported that Jones looked "amazing," though the team didn't release specific details about the session. Jones is expected to throw a few more live bullpen sessions before beginning a rehab assignment, and he continues to line up for a return in late May.

Jared Jones
Pittsburgh Pirates
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