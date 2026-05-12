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Jared Jones Injury: Turns in strong start with Altoona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 10:53pm

Jones (elbow) threw four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out four in a rehab appearance with Double-A Altoona on Tuesday, per MLB.com.

This marked Jones' third rehab start and was his longest outing. However, his pitch count remained stable, as he threw 52 total pitches, 36 of which went for strikes. Jones will make a few more rehab appearances, but he's allowed only one earned run across 10 innings while maintaining an 11:1 K:BB.

Jared Jones
Pittsburgh Pirates
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