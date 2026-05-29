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Jared Jones News: Activated ahead of season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Pirates activated Jones (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Jones is set to make his season debut for the Pirates on Friday with a start in their series opener against the Twins, just barely over one year since he underwent UCL surgery on his right elbow. The 24-year-old pitched well in five rehab starts, logging a 2.89 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB across 18.2 innings. Jones threw 76 pitches in his last outing, so he should be capable of a workload of 85-to-90 pitches versus Minnesota.

Jared Jones
Pittsburgh Pirates
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