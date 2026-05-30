Jared Jones News: Not sharp in return from IL

Jones didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 win over the Twins, coughing up five runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

Making his first big-league start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of last year, Jones tossed 53 of 77 pitches for strikes but got hit hard when he was in the strike zone, serving up long balls to Kody Clemens in the first inning and Trevor Larnach in the third. The right-hander was headed for the loss until Bryan Reynolds walked it off with a homer of his own in the bottom of the ninth. Jones has plenty of upside, but he'll be a risky fantasy option while he shakes off the rust and works to regain his pre-injury form. He lines up to make his next start on the road next week in Houston.